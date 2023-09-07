PM Lee, South Korean President meet on sidelines of Asean Summit

JAKARTA – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the 43rd Asean Summit and related meetings on Thursday.

Leaders of the regional bloc, as well as its partners, were in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for the events, which took place from Tuesday to Thursday.

At the meeting, the leaders had a fruitful discussion on ways to further collaboration between the two countries, including in areas like trade, and the digital and green economies.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, said PM Lee’s press secretary.

“They looked forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025. President Yoon extended an invitation to PM Lee to visit South Korea. PM Lee also invited President Yoon to visit Singapore next year,” she said.