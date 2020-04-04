Philippines records 8 new coronavirus deaths, 76 more infections; Cabinet members donate 75% salaries to combat outbreak

MANILA (REUTERS, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Philippine health ministry on Saturday (April 4) reported 76 additional coronavirus infections and eight new deaths.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said a total of 144 people have died in the Philippines while 3,094 were infected, the majority of whom were reported in the past four weeks.

A majority of The Philippines' Cabinet members have pledged to voluntarily donate 75 per cent of their monthly salary to aid the government's fight against the disease called Covid-19, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Saturday.

"We wish to inform you that a majority of the members of the Cabinet of President (Rodrigo) Duterte will voluntarily give 75 per cent of their monthly salaries to the programmes of the government to end Covid-19 during the effectivity of the Bayanihan Law," Mr Nograles said during the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases briefing.

He was referring to Republic Act 11469, or the Bayabihan to Heal As One Law, which also gave President Duterte additional powers to address the Covid-19 crisis.

Some of the Cabinet members, Mr Nograles added, will donate their salaries until December of this year just to support the anti-Covid-19 programmes.

Mr Nograles added that he is also one of the Cabinet members who have pledged to donate their salaries.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, Luzon was placed under an enhanced community quarantine. The quarantine period ends on April 13, 2020.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself