Philippines records 2,529 new cases as Covid-19 tally rises over 234,000

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The coronavirus disease infected 2,529 more individuals nationwide, raising the total cases of the respiratory ailment to 234,570, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday (Sept 5).

As of 4pm, the Philippine health department's data showed 69,112 out of 234,570 Covid-19 infections are active.

Meanwhile, 1,136 more people were able to survive the disease. This increased the total recoveries to 161,668.

Covid-19 death toll in the country reached 3,790, including 53 new deaths.

After validation, DOH said 30 duplicates were removed from the total caseload. Of the number, 15 are recovered cases.

Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan City, in Hubei province of China in late 2019.

For most people, the ailment causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But the virus can cause serious illnesses such as pneumonia for senior citizens and people with underlying health issues.