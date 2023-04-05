News analysis

Doubts over Malaysia’s graft busters undermine PM Anwar’s anti-corruption pledge

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
While Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has repeatedly stressed zero tolerance for corruption, he signalled that he will likely renew MACC chief Azam Baki’s (pictured) contract in July. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - A series of controversial events has brought the integrity of Malaysia’s anti-graft enforcers into sharp focus in recent months, as claims of selective prosecution and abuse of power loom over the agency.

In March, political economist Edmund Terence Gomez accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of selective prosecution in its investigation of persons named in the Pandora Papers. The 2021 documents leak exposed offshore accounts and incriminated hundreds worldwide for tax avoidance and corruption.

