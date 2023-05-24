Anwar’s accusations against old foes could disrupt his detractors

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s continuing attacks on “corrupt elites”, including ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad and former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, are giving him a chance to not just settle old scores, but also secure his position.

Datuk Seri Anwar has been sued for defamation by Tun Dr Mahathir for claiming that the 97-year-old enriched himself and his family while in office. Meanwhile, Tun Daim is being investigated by the anti-graft agency after being named in the Pandora Papers for having offshore accounts, with Mr Anwar saying politicians should take a firm stand against the “hundreds of billions” of ringgit being taken out of the country.