News analysis

Anwar’s accusations against old foes could disrupt his detractors

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim has been sued for defamation by Tun Dr Mahathir for claiming that the 97-year-old enriched himself. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s continuing attacks on “corrupt elites”, including ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad and former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, are giving him a chance to not just settle old scores, but also secure his position.

Datuk Seri Anwar has been sued for defamation by Tun Dr Mahathir for claiming that the 97-year-old enriched himself and his family while in office. Meanwhile, Tun Daim is being investigated by the anti-graft agency after being named in the Pandora Papers for having offshore accounts, with Mr Anwar saying politicians should take a firm stand against the “hundreds of billions” of ringgit being taken out of the country.

