No motorbike jam from Malaysia to Singapore on first morning of border reopening

JOHOR BARU - The pre-pandemic sight of Malaysian workers rushing to cross the Malaysia-Singapore border was absent on Friday (April 1) morning, the first day when border travel between both countries resumed after more than two years of closure.

Motorbike lanes at the Malaysian side of the border remained largely empty from 5am to 7am. Thousands of workers usually queue up early in the morning to make the trip across the Causeway to work in Singapore.

Shuttle buses ferrying passengers between the Johor Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (CIQ) complex and the Singapore checkpoint also ran with a small number of passengers.

Meanwhile, the complex that used to process hundreds of thousands of travellers daily prior to the Covid-19 pandemic saw only a fraction of the footfalls it used to witness.

Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi had on Wednesday said that the first week of the reopening is expected to see more than 400,000 travellers. For Friday, the southern state anticipates around 42,000 travellers in both directions - about 10 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels.

Traveller numbers are expected to pick up gradually over time, as the Causeway's reopening comes days before the Ramadan fasting month starts on Sunday, and also just over a month before Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Malaysia was under lockdown during both of the last two Hari Raya celebrations, and this year would represent the first "normal" Hari Raya celebration for nearly 20 million Muslims in the country as Malaysia shifts towards a full reopening of almost all Covid-19 restrictions starting Friday.

Mr Ramesh Arjunan, who was among the first to walk across the Causeway when it reopened at midnight on Friday, did not plan to resume daily commute until June - when his tenancy contract for his Singapore accommodation expires. Mr Arjunan, a 40-year-old hotel staff, returned to visit his family in Johor Baru on his day off and will go back to Singapore on Saturday.

Mr Ernee Farizan, 35, a Foodpanda delivery rider in Johor Baru who previously commuted daily to Singapore before the borders shut, told The Straits Times on Wednesday that he only planned to return to work and his daily commute routine after Hari Raya celebrations are done.

Starting from Friday, all businesses in Malaysia could serve customers according to their capacity, and could return to pre-pandemic operating hours. International borders will also open to welcome tourists into the country again. The easing of restrictions would allow Malaysia to transit to the endemic phase of living with Covid-19.

Only mask wearing and contact tracing mandates remain.