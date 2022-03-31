'I’m speechless with excitement': Over 200 at Woodlands Checkpoint ahead of Malaysia border reopening

SINGAPORE - People have started to turn up at the checkpoints, more than three hours before the Singapore-Malaysia land borders are due to reopen at 11.59pm on Thursday (March 31).
By 10.50pm, more than 200 of them - mainly Malaysians - were waiting at the Woodlands Checkpoint. Some had their dinner while queueing.
Among them were Ms Anita Vijayan and Mr Kathiravan David Pushpanathan, who have been separated from their baby for five months.
The couple, who are both 26 and working as chip manufacturing operators in Singapore, are waiting to go back to Johor Baru to see their eight-month-old baby.
Ms Anita said: "I'm speechless with excitement. We last went back via the vaccinated travel lane but it is hard to get tickets and very troublesome with all the testing and documents."
They are planning to walk across the border at midnight when it opens and get a Grab ride or a lift from Ms Anita's father to get to their home, which is about 10km from the checkpoint.
As the couple did not apply for leave, they will be returning to Singapore on Friday before their work shift starts.
A Singaporean couple, Mr Calvin Tan, 25, and Ms Iris Toh, 24, were the first in the queue. They had arrived at 7.30pm as they did not want to be caught in human traffic, and will be returning to Singapore on Sunday.
“We wanted to ensure we had enough time to do what we want to do in Malaysia,” said Ms Toh.
“I want to spend time with my mother who is in Malaysia, and also introduce my relatives to my boyfriend. He also wants to make sure he has the time to visit his grandfather’s grave ahead of the Qing Ming Festival.”
Mr Choy Yook Fong, 50, who works in IT, said he was extremely happy to return home to his wife of 20 years and their two sons.
She will be waiting at the Malaysian immigration building to fetch him after he completes his midnight trek across the Causeway.
While Mr Choy had visited his family twice this year under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, he said he was looking forward to staying with them permanently again. He plans to commute daily from Johor once his company restores a daily cross-border transport service for Malaysian workers.
"The last two years have been very painful. I video call my wife seven to eight times daily because we miss each other a lot, and I am very excited to return home to see her."
Meanwhile, his colleague Azrief Azhar, 25, an associate engineer, is excited that he will be seeing his brother and his parents for the first time in two years.
He had bought VTL bus tickets to return to Malaysia on April 26, but decided to go back as soon as possible when he saw that border restrictions were being eased.
"I am nervous now too, because we are the first batch of people to be returning to Malaysia freely and I keep feeling like I am missing some documents," he said.
From Friday, travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia without having to take any Covid-19 test or serve quarantine. They will no longer be required to take designated VTL buses.
There will also no longer be any cap on the number of daily overland travellers - the current limit is about 6,800 daily via the VTL.
Electronic technician Norle Khamis, 40, who has been working in Singapore for the last eight years, is going back to see her husband and four children for the first time in nine months.
Madam Norle, who used to travel back to Johor Baru by motorcycle every weekend, said it has been difficult to get VTL tickets.
Her husband will be waiting to pick her up when she crosses the border on foot with her friends at midnight.
Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers were heard explaining to the crowds that they would not be allowed to start crossing the Causeway before midnight for their own safety, due to the heavy traffic.
The highly anticipated reopening of land borders is set to kick-start short trips between the neighbouring countries.
A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesman said it has received around 20,000 Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) applications as at 6pm on Thursday.
"This shows good demand for cross border travel. Congestion during peak times is anticipated and travellers are advised to check traffic alerts before proceeding to checkpoints," added the spokesman.
The reopening could also provide a shot in the arm to both countries' tourism sectors.
Before the pandemic, Malaysian tourists were the seventh-biggest spenders in Singapore, just behind the United States and Japan and ahead of South Korea.
Among tourists in Malaysia, Singaporeans spent the most there - about $6.59 billion in 2019.
Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said the most important outcome of the border reopening is in the relieving of manpower constraints.
Malaysian workers who had commuted daily to Singapore before the pandemic had either quit their jobs to stay with their families back home, or had to be paid more by their employers to be convinced to stay here, noted Prof Theseira.
"With the opening of the border for daily travel, it's likely that many such workers will resume daily commuting, and it will be easier for Singapore employers to hire Malaysians," he said.
"This will be quite significant for the service sector in Singapore which relies heavily on Malaysians."
Meanwhile, Malaysia will benefit from the direct economic impact of tourism, he said. It will also benefit from the indirect impact of Malaysian workers in Singapore spending more time and money back in their home country, Prof Theseira added.
He noted that Singaporeans are unlikely to embark on leisure trips to Malaysia at scale until more travellers gained experience of how border protocols work.
Prof Theseira, who also cited the time needed to restore land transport links and for employers to work out commuting arrangements with Malaysian workers, said: "I expect that the full benefit will take some weeks or months to work out."
Assistant engineer Alex Chia, 23, went to check out the crowd at the ICA building with his mother even though he plans to return to Malaysia only later on Friday.
They were both excited about being able to easily visit Mr Chia's father and brother again after not seeing them since December 2019.
"My dad and my brother miss my mother's good cooking," said Mr Chia. "I will make the trip tomorrow, and I think the queue will be crazy long with everyone excited to return home - I think it will stretch to Ang Mo Kio."