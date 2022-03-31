'I’m speechless with excitement': Over 200 at Woodlands Checkpoint ahead of Malaysia border reopening

SINGAPORE - People have started to turn up at the checkpoints, more than three hours before the Singapore-Malaysia land borders are due to reopen at 11.59pm on Thursday (March 31).

By 10.50pm, more than 200 of them - mainly Malaysians - were waiting at the Woodlands Checkpoint. Some had their dinner while queueing.

Among them were Ms Anita Vijayan and Mr Kathiravan David Pushpanathan, who have been separated from their baby for five months.

The couple, who are both 26 and working as chip manufacturing operators in Singapore, are waiting to go back to Johor Baru to see their eight-month-old baby.

Ms Anita said: "I'm speechless with excitement. We last went back via the vaccinated travel lane but it is hard to get tickets and very troublesome with all the testing and documents."

They are planning to walk across the border at midnight when it opens and get a Grab ride or a lift from Ms Anita's father to get to their home, which is about 10km from the checkpoint.

As the couple did not apply for leave, they will be returning to Singapore on Friday before their work shift starts.