Thousands cross S'pore-Malaysia land borders after reopening

SINGAPORE - Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since they reopened close to midnight on Friday (April 1).

Travellers were also able to take a new shuttle bus service between the checkpoints in Woodlands and Johor Baru run by Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link.

The first bus left at 6am from Malaysia and 6.30am from Woodlands. The last bus from Johor Baru is at 10pm and the last bus from Woodlands will leave at 10.30pm.

At about 7.30am on Friday, there were close to a hundred people in the queue at Woodlands for the bus service, which costs $2 per trip from Singapore and RM2 (S$0.65) from Malaysia.

Causeway Link had said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that the shuttle bus service will run daily at 15-minute intervals between the two checkpoints, depending on traffic and custom clearance conditions.

It said travellers using the service can pay only in cash and reminded passengers to prepare exact change.

A spokesman for the company told ST last night that it has gotten approval to run the service in order to cater to the expected crowd.

The firm has prepared six buses to ply the cross-border route and it will add more if there is congestion, the spokesman added.

For many who made the trip on foot or by car or motorbike, it was smooth sailing, although some were turned away at the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas because they did not have all the required documents.