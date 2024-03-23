Nepali security guard in Malaysia who found $142,000 in suitcase gets reward from employer

PETALING JAYA - Nepali security guard Sherpa Dawa has been rewarded for handing in a suitcase containing over RM500,000 (S$142,000) that he found in a parking lot.

His employer, A5 Security Service, presented him an award and said that the 36-year-old’s dedication to his job is something to be proud of.

“We are proud to share that our dedicated security officer Sherpa Dawa has been recognised and honoured for his exceptional integrity and honesty.

“Dawa’s unwavering commitment to his duty and remarkable display of honesty have not gone unnoticed,” said the company on social media on March 23.

The award, together with a gift, was presented to Mr Dawa by the company’s director Hardeep Singh Jaswant.

“We are really appreciative of his loyalty to the company and his honesty. They are well-trained and know what to do and they don’t want to take the risk of taking such a big amount (of money),” said Mr Hardeep.

Mr Dawa, who has been working for A5 Security Service for four years, said he was just doing his job and fulfilling his responsibility.

“When I found the bag, I didn’t feel scared because we were trained by the company and I knew it was my responsibility. I didn’t even think about the amount of money in the bag. I just did my job,” he said at an interview on March 22.

On March 20, a suitcase containing over RM500,000 cash in RM10, RM50 and RM100 denominations was found at a shopping centre in Damansara and handed over to the police. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK