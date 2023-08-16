Street cleaner in Thailand returns gold nearly worth year’s wages, sweeps local hearts

A street cleaner in Thailand has been feted for her honesty, earning praise and a special certificate of honour from local authorities on Wednesday, after she found and returned gold accessories worth nearly 200,000 baht (S$7,680) to its owner.

Ms Ratree Chumwong, 55, was on morning cleaning duty in the Mueang Phetchabun district on Monday when she found a round box with a clear lid that appeared to contain a number of gold accessories, a Thai online news platform reported.

The part-time employee of the municipal office in northern-central Thai province Phetchabun said she recognised that the box was valuable as it looked like one from a local goldsmith and jeweller.

She chose not to open it, instead covering it with a plastic bin while she told a nearby restaurant’s operator about her discovery. Together, they informed the police who managed to contact the owner of the gold to reunite him with his belongings.

“The owner must have been sorry... (I know) because my gold necklace has been lost before,” Ms Ratree said, as cited by online platform Phu Phithak, which is Thai for guardian.

“I’m so happy to do a good deed. I almost cried,” she added.