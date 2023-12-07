Malaysian hospital guard to get award from King for being kind to patients after clip goes viral

IPOH - For years, security guard R. Yogeswary has been going about her duties at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, ensuring the people around her are happy.

The 44-year-old mother of two ensures smooth traffic flow, helps the disabled, and makes sure those using wheelchairs get in and out of their vehicles safely.

She is a familiar face who greets everyone, asks about patients’ well-being and is always there with a smile despite her 12-hour daily shift.

Her kindness and selflessness have not gone unnoticed. In fact, it went viral after a video of her helping patients and visitors was put up on social media.

In March 2023, she received the “Sejahtera Wanita Award” in-conjunction with the state-level Women’s Day celebration from the Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Now, she has received even greater recognition. She has been bestowed the Pingkat Pangkuan Negara by the King and would receive her award on Dec 19 at Istana Negara.

When told about it, she was speechless.

Ms Yogeswary said she had never even dreamt of receiving such an award personally from His Majesty.

“I really cannot believe it. I am happy, excited, but at the same time anxious as well.

“Helping people open car doors, holding the lift for patients and staff, calming anxious patients, and directing traffic, are all part of my responsibility.

“Earlier I was stationed at the hospital’s Women, Children and Cardiology complex, where I used to see a lot of mothers and their babies.

“Now, I am based at the daycare treatment complex, where I meet a lot of disabled patients who come in for rehabilitation, and surgeries,” she said.