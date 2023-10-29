Malaysian celebrities, businesses, schools express support for Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR – Celebrities, businesses and even schools in Malaysia are rallying support for the Palestinian cause as the Israel-Hamas war enters its fourth week, reflecting the deep sympathies of the Muslim-majority country for the Middle Eastern community.
Roused by several peaceful protests and a solidarity concert on Tuesday headlined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself, various initiatives to highlight the plight of displaced Palestinians in Gaza and raise funds for them have sprung up.
On Thursday, the Education Ministry declared a Solidarity with Palestine programme for schools, colleges and teacher training institutes which runs from Sunday to Friday.
While the stated aim of these events is to “instil humanitarian values… and create a sense of empathy for those who are suffering” regardless of creed or colour, the move has stirred some controversy.
Two government Members of Parliament – Datuk Willie Mongin and Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham – as well as more than a dozen non-governmental organisations, have raised concerns about involving schoolchildren in the conflict.
“For me personally, it should not be brought to school, where students probably do not understand the issues. I am concerned that parties might try to instil hatred among our youth. We should be teaching them to have love for one another,” said Mr Ngeh.
These concerns were heightened last Friday, when videos and pictures of an unknown primary school for students with special needs that showed its teachers and students brandishing toy firearms while carrying the Palestine flags and wearing Palestinian keffiyeh scarves went viral.
Datuk Seri Anwar told reporters that the government will closely monitor the ministry’s programme and ensure it “doesn’t get out of control”. The Education Ministry has ordered a thorough investigation into the video.
Israel launched a total siege of Gaza after an Oct 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis, including numerous civilians.
At least 7,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during weeks of bombardment by Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Malaysians are going online to show support for the Palestinians, including top local singer Siti Nurhaliza, who has nine million followers on Instagram.
However, it was reported on Oct 18 that her postings have been blocked by the platform, but Datuk Seri Siti has continued uploading pro-Palestinian messages on her account, including a post for the Special Palestinian Fund, which has received almost 18,000 likes.
Actress and businesswoman Neelofa, who has a following of 8.7 million people on Instagram, has also posted messages of support for Palestine, saying that despite an ongoing conflict for around 60 years, Israel has not defeated the Palestinians due to Allah’s protection.
The post has received more than 217,000 likes.
Local businesses are also donating a portion of their sales proceeds to the cause, including Ashanim Dress Lab, which pledged to donate 10 per cent of the sales from their Palestine headscarf line to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund.
Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim has asked Malaysians to purchase Palestinian products as a sign of support.
“I cannot afford to fight in Gaza. But every year, I buy Palestinian products such as olive oil and dates. We Malaysians need to support by buying Palestinian products,” he was quoted as saying by local daily Berita Harian.
Humanitarian group Viva Palestina chairman Musa Mohd Nordin told The Straits Times that Malaysian support mainly comes from its Malay Muslim community. The Malays make up about 60 per cent of the country’s 32-million strong population.
“The support for Palestine is seen as not only a humanitarian issue, but more importantly, a religious obligation. Palestine is home to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third-holiest mosque for Muslims,” said Dr Musa.
Malaysia recognised the Palestine Liberation Organisation and allowed it to open an office in Kuala Lumpur in 1974.
Under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration, it was given full diplomatic recognition in August 1982.
The country has been firm in supporting the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, even though it has no diplomatic ties with Israel.
It has also refused to label Hamas a terrorist organisation and has hosted Hamas leaders such as its politburo founding member Khaled Meshaal in 2019.
In 2011, the Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia was founded in Kuala Lumpur to promote the concerns and issues of occupied Palestine, and to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation with Malaysian society.
This non-governmental organisation, however, has been described by some as an “unofficial embassy of Hamas in Malaysia”.
Friends of Palestine Network Malaysia representative Heba Abdel Rashid told ST she was grateful for Malaysia’s consistent support of the Palestinian cause.
Miss Heba, a Palestinian, and her family have been in Malaysia for almost a decade. There are 2,500 Palestinian refugees residing in the country, with 30 per cent of them being students.
“Mr Anwar, like his predecessors, has played a significant role in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people. This support was particularly evident during the current war, where Mr Anwar swiftly facilitated humanitarian aid to Gaza, underscoring his commitment to humanitarian values,” she said.
Dr Musa said that he felt emboldened that the Palestinian cause has increasingly been taken up by the non-Muslim population.
“Several known personalities have thrown their weight behind the Palestinians, including parliamentarians, politicians, members of the church and influencers. Although there is a religious significance, it cannot be denied that the principal reason is the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice and equality,” he said.