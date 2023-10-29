Malaysian celebrities, businesses, schools express support for Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR – Celebrities, businesses and even schools in Malaysia are rallying support for the Palestinian cause as the Israel-Hamas war enters its fourth week, reflecting the deep sympathies of the Muslim-majority country for the Middle Eastern community.

Roused by several peaceful protests and a solidarity concert on Tuesday headlined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself, various initiatives to highlight the plight of displaced Palestinians in Gaza and raise funds for them have sprung up.

On Thursday, the Education Ministry declared a Solidarity with Palestine programme for schools, colleges and teacher training institutes which runs from Sunday to Friday.

While the stated aim of these events is to “instil humanitarian values… and create a sense of empathy for those who are suffering” regardless of creed or colour, the move has stirred some controversy.

Two government Members of Parliament – Datuk Willie Mongin and Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham – as well as more than a dozen non-governmental organisations, have raised concerns about involving schoolchildren in the conflict.

“For me personally, it should not be brought to school, where students probably do not understand the issues. I am concerned that parties might try to instil hatred among our youth. We should be teaching them to have love for one another,” said Mr Ngeh.

These concerns were heightened last Friday, when videos and pictures of an unknown primary school for students with special needs that showed its teachers and students brandishing toy firearms while carrying the Palestine flags and wearing Palestinian keffiyeh scarves went viral.

Datuk Seri Anwar told reporters that the government will closely monitor the ministry’s programme and ensure it “doesn’t get out of control”. The Education Ministry has ordered a thorough investigation into the video.

Israel launched a total siege of Gaza after an Oct 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis, including numerous civilians.

At least 7,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during weeks of bombardment by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Malaysians are going online to show support for the Palestinians, including top local singer Siti Nurhaliza, who has nine million followers on Instagram.

However, it was reported on Oct 18 that her postings have been blocked by the platform, but Datuk Seri Siti has continued uploading pro-Palestinian messages on her account, including a post for the Special Palestinian Fund, which has received almost 18,000 likes.