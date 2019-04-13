Malaysian police say have proof of pink diamond purchase with 1MDB cash

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian police have pieced together the money trail behind the purchase of a pink diamond that allegedly used 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds.

Bukit Aman IGP secretariat Anti-Money Laundering division chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Khalil Azlan Chik said that police obtained evidence that the pink diamond worth US$23 million (S$31.2 million) was bought from a jeweller in New York using 1MDB funds, The Star and other Malaysian media reported.

"Even though the diamond was not found during the raids conducted, we have found enough evidence to show that the diamond was purchased," he said in a statement on Saturday (April 13).

He was commenting on the denial issued by ex-prime minister Najib Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor regarding the purchase of the pink diamond.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah told the lower house of parliament on Monday (April 8) the diamond was not purchased in Malaysia despite being brought into the country, the Malay Mail said.

The deputy minister said the jewellery agents had declared the diamond among 40 over pieces of precious stones meant for the wife of a prominent person.

However, the agent also declared the same jewellery to have exited the country, indicating no sale was made.

Last year, Najib claimed the pink diamond pendant was a gift from Prince Sheikh Mansour, brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.