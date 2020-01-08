Malaysia shows recordings of former PM Najib’s effort to seek help on 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA (BLOOMBERG, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian investigators played audio recordings of former premier Najib Razak seeking help from people including a member of Abu Dhabi royalty and former prosecutors to try to untangle himself from the 1MDB scandal in 2016.

One of the clips show Najib reaching out to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to secure a meeting to discuss how to resolve the "impasse" relating to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co in a July 26, 2016, conversation.

The conversations also involve Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor.

That followed the US Department of Justice filing lawsuits to seize assets linked to 1MDB and saying US$3.5 billion (S$4.73 billion) had been misappropriated from the Malaysian state fund.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has verified the recordings and can vouch for their authenticity, chief commissioner Latheefa Koya told reporters in the administrative capital of Putrajaya on Wednesday (Jan 8).

The clips show a conspiracy of the highest level, she said.

"The contents are shocking; it's a cover-up and subversion of justice... In the public interest, we're making public the contents," she said of the nine sets of audio clips lasting about 45 minutes.

1MDB was set up as a strategic sovereign wealth fund in 2009, soon after Najib became prime minister.

But things went downhill fast, with the fund issuing bonds, purchasing power plants worth billions of dollars using debt - while billions of dollars disappeared.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged that top Malaysian officials and their associates embezzled some US$4.5 billion from 1MDB, with investigations conducted into its affairs in more than half a dozen countries including Singapore.

Najib is facing four charges of misusing his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion (S$757 million) from 1MDB funds, and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

With input from The Straits Times