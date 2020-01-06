Prosecutors seeking to impeach Najib as witness in 1MDB-linked trial

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Prosecutors are seeking to impeach former Malaysian premier Najib Razak from being a witness in the trial involving a former unit of state fund 1MDB.

Their claim is that there are differences in his testimony compared with his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Sithambaram said in court on Monday (Jan 6).

If the judge approves the impeachment, Najib's testimony would not be accepted in the trial and the defence can call on other witnesses instead.

Najib is on trial for three counts of criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving the funds of SRC International, a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), totalling RM42 million (S$13.7 million).

He also faces 25 charges of money laundering and abuse of power linked to 1MDB, and one charge of tampering with a government report on 1MDB.

This story is developing.