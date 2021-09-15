Malaysian King hopes deal between government and opposition will end political turmoil

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government and opposition Pakatan Harapan leaders, Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, hopes that this will end the political turmoil in the country.

In a statement issued by Istana Negara, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King expressed his gratitude and joy in this historic cross-party cooperation.

"The Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed his hope that with the signing of the MOU, the political turmoil can end immediately and MPs can set aside political agendas by uniting and by working together to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in the interest of the people and the country," he said.

"The Yang di-Pertuan Agong again repeats his views that the people should not be burdened with never-ending political turmoil when the country is facing health issues and an economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"(The) Yang di-Pertuan Agong stresses that this is also in line with the Duli-Duli Yang Maha Mulia Raja-Raja Melayu's stance on the importance of the formation of a stable government and (it) functions efficiently, as well as is prudent at a time when the country is facing various crises."

On Monday (Sept 13), the government and Pakatan Harapan leaders inked an MOU on bipartisan cooperation on transformation and political stability.

Datuk Ahmad Fadil said the King also advised MPs to prioritise the welfare of the people and the well-being of the country in the ongoing Parliamentary session, adding that the King wants MPs to focus on efforts to fight the pandemic.

He said the King further expressed his confidence that in line with political stability and an increase in the vaccination rate, as well as additional aid by the government, the country's economic recovery process would be hastened.

Mr Ahmad Fadil added that the King also stressed that the government must hasten the drafting of business and investment-friendly policies to increase the country's competitiveness.

He said the King urged the people to show their solidarity and support to the frontliners by working together to be disciplined in adhering to the standard operating procedures, as well as all the guidelines that have been set by the government.