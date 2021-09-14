Sincerity is key to guarding Malaysia's bipartisan deal from long-held distrust

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri (centre) inking the bipartisan deal with Pakatan Harapan on Sept 13, 2021.
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri (centre) inking the bipartisan deal with Pakatan Harapan on Sept 13, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    18 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - The unprecedented Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA) inked on Monday (Sept 13) will test the sincerity of both Malaysia's government and opposition in ensuring political stability and reforms are achieved.

Despite deep-seated mistrust between the two sides, the Umno-led administration vows to implement 18 "transformations" in improving governance, the Covid-19 response and democratic practices. In return, bitter rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) would either support the government or abstain in confidence motions or supply Bills such as the upcoming Budget 22 to be tabled next month.

