Malaysian govt accused of hypocrisy over presence of Israeli-linked defence firms at local show

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government has been accused of hypocrisy in its strident pro-Palestinian stance, after several defence companies that supplied arms to Israel were allowed to take part in a military exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

The apparent mixed messages from Malaysia’s leaders underscore the difficulties faced by a government to remain steadfast in its call for boycotts of a particular country.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has repeatedly expressed Malaysia’s strong support for Palestine especially in the Gaza war by condemning Israeli actions in the Palestinian territory as “the height of barbarism”, even as Western companies including those from the United States and the United Kingdom have continued to supply arms to Israel.

Several of these companies, including US aerospace and defence company Lockheed Martin and British aerospace and weapons firm BAE Systems, are participating in the four-day Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) Asia 2024 show in Kuala Lumpur. They are known suppliers of weapons to Israel but have not commented on the controversy in Malaysia.

Bersatu international bureau chief Saifuddin Abdullah urged the government to ban Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems from participating in and sponsoring the Natsec Asia 2024 exhibition, citing concerns about the F-35 fighter jet by Lockheed Martin and equipment supplied by BAE being used in attacks on Palestinians.

About a dozen demonstrators on May 7 gathered outside the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, where the exhibition is being held.

Palestinian Solidarity Secretariat spokesman Tian Chua said: “You (the government) must be consistent with your foreign policy. You can’t say that you support Palestine, but then contribute to the profits of these companies.”