Malaysia imposes docking ban on Israeli ships, vessels heading to the country

PETALING JAYA - Ships from an Israeli shipping cargo company as well as those en route to the country, or those hoisting the country’s flag will be restricted from docking at Malaysian ports with immediate effect, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Malaysian government has decided to bar and restrict Zim Integrated Shipping Services, which is a shipping company based in Israel, from docking in any Malaysian port,” Mr Anwar said in a statement on Dec 20.

Zim is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping corporation and the Cabinet had allowed ships from this company to dock in Malaysia from 2002 onwards.

“In 2005, the Cabinet decided to permit the ship to dock in Malaysia,” he said. However, the current government has decided to cancel the decisions of the former administration.

Mr Anwar said the Transport Ministry would take immediate action by imposing a permanent ban against this company.

This ban would come into immediate effect.

In addition, any ships hoisting the Israeli flag would also not be allowed to dock in Malaysia.

“Aside from that, Malaysia will also prohibit any ships on the way to Israel from unloading cargo in Malaysia ports. Both of these bans come into effect immediately,” he said.

He said this is in response to Israel’s actions, which he described as “breaching international laws and ignoring basic principles of humanity through its continuous atrocities against Palestinians”.

Mr Anwar said Malaysia was confident that the move would not have any effect on Malaysian trade. THE STAR/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK