Malaysian farmers worried about effects of heat wave and declining rain “dual combo”

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s agricultural sector is grappling with the harsh effects of scorching temperatures and dwindling water supplies, posing significant challenges to crop cultivation and livestock farming.

Federation of Vegetable Farmers Associations president Lim Ser Kwee said farmers are worried that the dual combination could result in losses and supply chain disruptions.

“In the past two weeks, there has been no rainfall, causing river water levels to drop.

“While vegetable farms upstream may still have sufficient water supply, those downstream are facing reduced water supply.

He added that farmers worry there will be a 10 per cent reduction in vegetable planting if the hot weather persists without any rain soon.

Mr Lim said the hardest hit areas were Johor, Penang and Melaka, where extreme heat had led to water shortages in some vegetable farms located near rivers and caused delayed harvests.

“Leafy vegetables take 30 days to mature and are now experiencing delays of up to five days due to reduced watering. This is causing some vegetables to wither.”

Mr Lim also said crops such as cucumbers require watering twice a day while leafy vegetables need ample watering, unlike okra which are watered once every two days or cabbage which requires even less watering.

He lamented the lack of government policies to assist local farmers from climate-related impacts and said reliance on imported vegetables would only drive up prices for consumers.

Cameron Highlands, which is known for its year-round temperate weather, has also not been spared from the hot and dry spell.

Cameron Highlands Vegetable Growers Association deputy president Lau Weng Soow said highland water supply has decreased, resulting in lower river water level due to lack of rainfall over the past two weeks.

He said climate change in recent years has resulted in irregular weather patterns such as scorching conditions during the dry season.

Johor Small and Medium Poultry Farmers’ Association secretary Lau Ka Leng said the hotter climate affects the growth of chickens.

“Chickens would usually eat less and prefer to drink more water during hot conditions,” he said.

He added that poultry farmers will also have to install more fans and water sprinklers to lower temperatures at their farms.

But chicken production has yet to be affected and is still able to meet market demand, Mr Lau said.