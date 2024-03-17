Heatwave sweeps Peninsular Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - As the hot and dry season continues to affect the country, more areas are being issued heatwave warnings, especially northern parts of Peninsular Malaysia.

Water levels at dams in these areas are also reaching warning levels.

The Pokok Sena district in Kedah was issued a Level 2 heatwave warning on March 16, making it the second time that the area has received the alert. The first was on Feb 28.

The state of Perlis was issued a Level 2 alert on March 15, which was reduced to Level 1 status a day later.

Level 1 warnings were also issued for Kuala Lumpur and parts of Kedah, Perak, Pahang and Selangor according to an advisory by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) as of 4.30pm on March 16.

In Kedah, the areas alerted to the heatwave were Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kuala Muda, Pendang and Kota Setar.

Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar in Perak were also issued Level 1 alerts.

In Pahang, the locations affected were Raub, Temerloh and Bera.

Hulu Selangor in Selangor was also issued a similar Level 1 warning.

A Level 2 warning is issued whenever temperatures hover between 37 deg C and 40 deg C over three consecutive days.

A Level 1 alert is issued when temperatures at a particular location are between 35 deg C and 37 deg C over the same number of days.

Checks on the National Water Commission’s war room site revealed that water levels at dams in Perlis and Kedah were at warning levels.

In Perlis, the Timah Tasoh dam was at 59.72 per cent capacity. In Kedah, the Muda dam was at 47.8 per cent capacity, followed by the BS Padang Saga dam (59.83 per cent) and the Malut dam (45.8 per cent).

Water levels at the Air Hitam dam in Penang also recorded warning levels, with it only being at 37.7 per cent capacity.