Thousands of Malaysians gather at Merdeka Square in KL in solidarity with Palestine

She criticised the Western powers, particularly the United States and Britain, for their support of the Israeli military, saying they did so despite the attacks on hospitals and churches in Gaza which resulted in the deaths of civilians, including children.

“This isn’t about religion. Muslims and Christian Palestinians are being butchered. That’s why we are encumbered to fight for the freedom of Palestine and return the moral compass to the world,” said Ms Nurul Izzah.

Mr Anwar has said that Malaysia does not agree with Western pressure to condemn Hamas.

“I said that we, as a policy, have a relationship with Hamas from before and this will continue,” he said in Parliament on Oct 16. “As such, we don’t agree with their pressuring attitude as Hamas won in Gaza freely through elections and Gazans chose them to lead.”

A day later, the Malaysian leader said it is crucial to prioritise the safety of all individuals affected by the conflict.

Israel has launched a “total siege” of Gaza after an Oct 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants. So far, more than 5,500 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed.

A long-awaited convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed into southern Gaza on Saturday for the first time since Israel began the devastating siege on Oct 8.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he is seeking advice from Malaysia’s foreign ministry over allegations that social media platform TikTok has been taking down content with the word “Hamas”, among others.

He revealed that complaints have been lodged, and that one user’s content was taken down a minute after it was uploaded on TikTok. According to the user, the content was removed as it had violated community guidelines, Mr Fahmi said.

“I’ve reached out to TikTok for an explanation, but I am unhappy with what they have to say.

“So, I will seek guidance from Wisma Putra on this issue and on other matters,” said the minister, referring to the foreign ministry. He added that he will also hold a briefing session with senior editors next week over the news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.