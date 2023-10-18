News analysis

Asean unity put to practice in Israel-Hamas war, despite divided opinion: Experts

Hariz Baharudin
Indonesia Correspondent
Residents of Gaza City begin to evacuate following an Israeli warning of increased military operations in the Gaza strip, on Oct 14. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
JAKARTA – Asean unity was put into practice in the past week, when countries in South-east Asia worked hand-in-hand to explore negotiations for the release of hostages and evacuate their citizens in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Despite divided opinion in the region, with Muslim-majority nations blaming Israel for the conflict and others upholding its right to defend itself, experts The Straits Times spoke to said that the spirit of cooperativeness within Asean has endured.

