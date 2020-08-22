Malaysian Cabinet minister in controversy over quarantine order fined $328

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian Cabinet minister who caused a public uproar for failing to follow the government's mandatory quarantine order for 14 days after returning from abroad has been issued a fine of RM1,000 (S$328), a news site reported on Saturday (Aug 22).

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has paid the fine, Free Malaysia Today news quoted a Health Ministry statement as saying.

The ministry did not specify the reason for the compound fine, but said Datuk Khairuddin was fined for an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 7) Regulations 2020 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The ministry said Mr Khairuddin returned from Turkey on July 7 and tested negative for Covid-19 three times.

"Because he had failed to adhere to the rules under Act 342, the (relevant) officer issued a compound of RM1,000 to Khairuddin on Aug 7 and he has paid the compound," it said.

Earlier, Malaysia's Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said no one will escape the law if caught violating health protocols put in place to repevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"No one is above the law, whether they are ministers or deputy ministers, they will face the music," he said at a function in Perak, as quoted by Malay Mail online news.

"However, it is up to the Health Ministry to decide on the punishment, whether to issue compound (a fine) or others," he told reporters.

Mr Khairuddin, a leader of Parti Islam SeMalaysia, raised public anger when he remained defiant despite being exposed on social media that he had been meeting people as usual after returning from Turkey, instead of adhering to the 14-day quarantine.

He went on an unofficial trip to Turkey for a few days and returned on July 7.

The normal procedure would be for him to be given a Health Ministry's pink wristband like all other returnees - to indicate he is a "person under investigation" by the ministry - and then placed under quarantine until July 20.

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin instead said he had taken the Covid-19 test three times - upon returning from Turkey on July 7, another one 13 days later as mandated, and recently prior to attending an event at the Palace.

Malaysians on social media and opposition politicians criticised him for flouting the mandatory quarantine order.

Many pointed out that a woman was recently fined RM8,000 (S$2,620) for flouting the quarantine order.

A man who returned from India but was seen visiting his restaurant in Kedah a few days later was jailed for five months and fined RM12,000.