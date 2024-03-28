Malaysia waives tolls on all highways for Hari Raya on April 8-9

Malaysia will waive tolls on all highways for private vehicles on April 8 and 9 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The toll-free access will start from 12.01am on April 8 to 11.59pm on April 9, the Works Ministry said in a statement on March 28, the Bernama news agency reported.

However, the waiver does not apply to toll plazas at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Tanjung Kupang in Johor.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on April 10 and 11 and hordes of Muslims are expected to make their way back to their home towns to celebrate the festival.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi told reporters that the decision to cancel toll collection is a gesture of care and a move to share the joy of Aidilfitri with all Malaysians.

With the toll waived, the number of vehicles on all highway networks is expected to increase by 2.46 million per day, he added.

Motorists using the North-South Highway are encouraged to plan their trips according to the travel time advisory schedule via the MyPLUS-TTA app.