Malaysia to probe corruption allegation at KLIA involving $5,200 ‘entry fee’ for China visitor

PETALING JAYA - A probe will be launched to look into allegations of corruption at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.

“We will get information from all parties and investigate accordingly,” he said on Saturday, adding that the public should not sensationalise or speculate on the matter.

An uproar erupted on Thursday when a Chinese national, who was detained on arrival at KLIA from Shenzhen, claimed that she was denied entry by Immigration officers unless she paid a sum of money.

Her travel companion, who is a senior official for a Chinese TV station, apparently did not face such a problem as she was cleared for entry.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing told The Star on Friday that he got a call from the Consulate General of Malaysia in Guangzhou about the predicament the woman was facing.

He went to KLIA that day when he was told by Immigration officers that there had been a misunderstanding due to a language barrier.

In a statement later, Mr Tiong said the woman was only given food once throughout the 15 hours that she was detained.

According to the minister, the woman said an official at the airport had told her she could be released if she paid an RM18,000 (S$5,200) entry fee, including RM3,000 to be released, in addition to RM3,000 for “re-entry” and RM12,000 for a “visa-processing fee”.

“I feel it is time that the MACC enter KLIA in a big way to investigate what transpired at the country’s main entry point,” he said.

He said the women, believed to be in their 40s, also had their cellphones seized by Immigration officers.

“What powers do they have to seize their phones? It was their first trip to Malaysia. The two women told me they had never encountered such problems in other countries,” said the lawmaker for Bintulu in Sarawak.

“They are appalled by the incident, which has caused them great embarrassment. They have recorded all the conversations that transpired with airport officials and intended to expose their unpleasant experience when they returned to China.”

He said the woman was later allowed to enter the country after he had intervened.

Mr Tiong’s office said on Saturday the minister would not comment further to allow other authorities to investigate the matter.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said on Friday that an investigation had begun to find out “all aspects” of the incident.