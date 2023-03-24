Malaysia hopes major revamp will put KLIA back among world’s top 10 airports by 2028

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s main airport, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), is getting a major revamp to tackle operational snags and upgrade its facilities, with hopes of climbing back to the top 10 of Skytrax’s world airport rankings by 2028.

Long queues at passport control and the frequent breakdowns of its ageing aerotrains, which ferry people between the main terminal and the satellite building, are among the recent setbacks, reported at the 25-year-old airport.

Its Skytrax ranking has been dropping since 2013, and slipped another five spots to No. 67 this year.

The airport makeover will include self-baggage drop-offs, a redesign of the check-in counters, new aerotrain and baggage handling systems, and new lounges and food and beverage (F&B) outlets, said Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, managing director of airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

“We want to bring back the shine of KLIA,” he told The Straits Times.

The airport, which opened in 1998, had been ranked among the top 10 airports in the world on four occasions – in 2001, 2010, 2011 and 2012. But since then, it has seen a steady decline in rankings, falling to 14th place in 2013 and 44th in 2018.

Britain-based air transport rating organisation Skytrax assesses airports based on factors such as shopping experience, check-ins, arrivals, transfers, security and immigration clearance.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke has expressed his disappointment with KLIA’s No. 67 placing in the latest World Airport Survey.

“KLIA’s maintenance and conditions have deteriorated in recent years,” Mr Loke said, noting that poor maintenance was partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

The major upgrade had been planned for since 2017 but was delayed by MAHB’s indecision, said industry sources.

But the need to upgrade is more pressing now, with worldwide travel resuming and climbing passenger numbers putting a strain on airport facilities.

The number of passengers travelling through KLIA reached about 25 million in 2022, representing more than 70 per cent of the 35 million travellers who used the airport in 2019.

Mr Iskandar expects the number of passengers travelling through KLIA to exceed 25 million in 2023.