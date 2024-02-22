Malaysia to charge ex-PM Muhyiddin’s son-in-law with graft

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency said it is ready to charge former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law – who has been wanted by authorities since last year – with graft once he returns to the country.

The investigation against Muhammad Adlan Berhan has been completed and “we are ready to prosecute” upon his return to the country, Mr Azam Baki, Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission’s chief, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

Adlan faces several charges for criminal breach of trust, he said.

The authorities have been searching for Adlan since August in relation to a probe on a project involving the registration and recruitment of foreign workers.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration has ramped up investigations against political rivals and their family members in recent months.

Muhyiddin still has three pending criminal charges, while former finance minister Daim Zainuddin – a close ally of former premier and Datuk Seri Anwar’s arch-rival Mahathir Mohamad – was charged in January with failing to declare his wealth.

The anti-graft agency has also ordered Tun Dr Mahathir’s sons to reveal their assets amid probes into their business activities.

Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin – who are both in the opposition – are Mr Anwar’s biggest critics and have alleged that the probes related to them are politically motivated. BLOOMBERG