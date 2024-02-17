Malaysia extends deadline for Mahathir’s son to declare assets

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian anti-graft officials granted one of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sons more time to declare his wealth amid an investigation into his business activities.

Mr Mirzan Mahathir was initially told on Jan 18 to declare all his assets within 30 days.

Failure to do so could have seen him charged in court, which happened to Dr Mahathir’s former adviser in January.

“We are giving him the extension after he applied for additional time to declare his assets,” Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Azam Baki said in a text message on Feb 17.

While he did not comment on the new deadline, the Star newspaper said another 30 days was given to Mr Mirzan.

The order is part of MACC’s investigation after Mr Mirzan’s name appeared in leaks of offshore business records that were revealed in recent years by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a global media network.

The Malaysian authorities have stepped up probes involving former leaders and rivals of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim since he rose to power in 2022 on an anti-graft platform.

Those embroiled in investigations include ex-premiers Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Muhyiddin Yassin, as well as the chief of an opposition-led state.

Dr Mahathir, who was admitted to hospital on Jan 26 for an infection, has said Mr Mirzan was targeted for being his son and the probe was politically motivated.

Several days after Dr Mahathir spoke to the media, MACC revealed that it had issued an asset declaration notice to another son, Mr Mokhzani, as well.

Datuk Seri Anwar has sought to allay fresh criticism of his reform agenda after former leader Najib Razak was granted a sentence reduction for his role in crimes related to state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Najib is a member of the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), a party that helped Mr Anwar gain power.

The leniency was a result of royal intervention and came less than a year after the government withdrew 47 criminal charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno’s president.

Mr Anwar has denied interfering in the cases, as well as in MACC's investigations.