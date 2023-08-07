Malaysia state polls: Lower turnout at rallies as campaigning shifts online

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s political parties are drawing far smaller crowds on the ground as they ramp up campaigning on social media platforms, making physical events less relevant as a barometer to gauge voter sentiment ahead of six state elections on Aug 12.

More than half of the 9.7 million electorate in the six state polls are below the age of 40, a demographic that is more inclined to use social media as a source of political information instead of physically attending election rallies like the generations before them.

On Wednesday, opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) drew close to 35,000 viewers to its live TikTok broadcast of a rally in Kedah which only had about 1,000 people on site. The post had more than 2 million likes and over 16,000 shares. The broadcast has also been watched over 240,000 times on Facebook.

Similarly on July 29, pictures from the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) gathering hosted by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in George Town showed rows of empty chairs.

Mr Chow said people had opted to attend the gathering remotely via social media. The event that was streamed live on Facebook was watched 19,000 times and had 670 likes.