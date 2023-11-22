Malaysia’s PM Anwar to discuss Coldplay concert with Federal Territories Mufti

KUALA LUMPUR – British rock band Coldplay, which is scheduled to perform on Nov 22, is pro-Palestinian, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that he would discuss the matter with the Federal Territories Mufti, as there are some quarters opposed to the holding of the concert.

“This is a small problem, I have to say, even the previous government had approved (the concert).

“So, I will discuss with the Federal Territories Mufti on the current situation as there is some pro-Palestine lobbying movement that had given its views to the Foreign Minister as well as my office on why there are calls to oppose the Coldplay concert although they actually support the Palestinian struggle,” said Mr Anwar.

The Prime Minister was replying to a supplementary question from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) who asked if concerts such as those by Coldplay should be allowed, considering the situation in Gaza. On Nov 18, Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Luqman Abdullah called on the government to cancel the Coldplay concert.

Dr Luqman appealed to the public to not support the concert, adding that it would not benefit society.

“Because other issues were raised, we agreed to discuss the matter again,” said Mr Anwar.

Earlier this week, the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) and the Majlis Ulama Ikatan Muslimin (Isma) religious council chairman Datuk Zamri Hashim also called for Coldplay’s concert to be cancelled.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur as part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour, and the band has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine over the past decade.

The band posted the song Freedom For Palestine on its official Facebook page in 2011. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK