Malaysia’s HR Ministry fires 5 officials amid graft probe

KUALA LUMPUR - Five officers in Malaysia’s Human Resources Ministry, who were implicated in a probe into graft and abuse of power, had their services terminated to ensure the ministry can continue to function without any encumbrances and obstacles.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar confirmed the sacking of the officers on Tuesday.

“It was to ensure that this ministry can function in a smooth and proper manner,” Mr Sivakumar told reporters after an occupational health and safety event.

When asked why the five officials were fired before being found guilty, the minister remained tight-lipped and left without answering.

According to an informed source, the five officers were sacked on the directive of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Malaysian PM has been vocal about fighting corruption since he took office in November 2022.

The source confirmed that in addition to the terminations, a civil servant was transferred to the Public Services Department.

“Five officers were sacked, one was transferred because the person is a civil servant, and there is only one officer working there now,” said the source.

In April, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided the Human Resources Ministry in Putrajaya and arrested the minister’s aides in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the migrant worker recruitment process.

In the same month, Mr Sivakumar’s private sectary was summoned for her statement to be recorded and then remanded by MACC for four days. The minister was also summoned for questioning.

In response, Mr Sivakumar claimed on April 16 that he is not a suspect in the ongoing investigation by the MACC.

Pressure has mounted on him to go on leave from his administrative duties until the graft busters have completed their investigation into the alleged corruption in the recruitment of foreign workers.

On April 17, Datuk Seri Anwar told reporters that Mr Sivakumar does not need to go on leave as the case is still at the investigation stage and no charges have been filed against him.