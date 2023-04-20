Malaysia’s graft buster MACC seizes two bank accounts belonging to Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party

PETALING JAYA - Two bank accounts belonging to former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia have been seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to the MACC, the two bank accounts were seized on April 11 after it submitted an order to the banks in accordance with Section 50 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

“Previously, these accounts were frozen on Jan 12 and 13, 2023, in accordance with Section 44 of the AMLATFPUAA Act 2001, to assist investigations into money suspected of being obtained from illegal proceeds,” said the commission.

“Consequently, the MACC implemented the seizure on April 11, 2023, in relation to the investigation and charges against Muhyiddin, the president of Bersatu, under the MACC Act 2009 and AMLATFPUAA Act 2001,” it added in a statement on Thursday.

In March, Bersatu filed an application for a judicial review to challenge the MACC’s move to freeze the party’s bank accounts for investigation purposes.

On March 10, Muhyiddin was charged with multiple counts of money laundering and graft as well as four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (S$70 million). He was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK