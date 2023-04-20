Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia has launched an investigation to uncover how hundreds of migrant workers arrived from South Asia without jobs, despite having paid steep fees to get employment, said officials and rights groups.

The issue revives concerns over labour abuses in Malaysia, a key manufacturing hub at the heart of the global supply chain that has faced several accusations in recent years over exploitation of workers.

Hundreds of workers from Bangladesh and Nepal have arrived since December after paying up to RM20,000 (S$6,000) to middlemen to get employment, officials of two rights groups who interviewed dozens of the workers told Reuters.

Many took loans to pay recruitment fees, but are unable to start repaying them without jobs or salaries, the activists said, adding that their passports had been taken away on arrival by recruitment agents.

“These workers are at high risk of forced labour and severe destitution,” said independent labour activist Andy Hall, whose team has been in contact with the migrant workers.

Their plight was worsened by factors such as debt bondage, poor living conditions, isolation and limited freedom of movement after their passports were confiscated, he added.

The International Labour Organisation ranks deception, along with debt bondage stemming from the large recruitment fee, and passport seizure among its indicators of “forced labour”.

The Malaysian government is investigating the matter, said labour department director-general Asri Rahman, but declined to provide details until completion of the inquiry.

Last week, Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar visited a group of 226 Bangladeshi and Nepali workers who had been in the South-east Asian country for 40 days without the jobs they had been promised.

He described as “appalling” the crowded accommodation of the workers, and vowed to find them jobs at the earliest, but did not identify the provider of the facilities.

The investigation comes as the five-month-old government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cracks down on corruption and looks to tackle labour abuse.

Two of Mr Sivakumar’s aides were arrested by the anti-graft authorities in April over an investigation into recruitment of foreign workers. He, too, was questioned, and has promised to cooperate.