Malaysia’s graftbusters probe expenditures of past two govts, raid eight agencies

KUALA LUMPUR – The Anwar Ibrahim administration’s probe into alleged misappropriation when Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Muhyiddin Yassin was premier will encompass all government expenditure across his 18-month tenure, and not just Covid-19 stimulus packages.

Anti-graft officials told The Straits Times that contrary to reports last week, neither Tan Sri Muhyiddin, then Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz nor then Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has been hauled up due to the enormity of documents being examined.

“We are still going through finance ministry documents on expenditure for 2020 and 2021. We will only call up relevant parties after this,” said a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source.

“The focus will still be on Covid-19 but we are also thoroughly checking whether there are any irregularities in other areas, so that we can identify everyone who can help us with our investigation and call them all at once,” the source added.

Eight government agencies and nine companies were raided late on Thursday, as part of its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM92.5 billion (S$28.5 billion) by the previous PN administration, the source said.

“We moved in after our checks found that these agencies had received a huge allocation from the stimulus packages approved by the government in 2020 and 2021. Following that, we raided nine companies and seized some documents,” the source added.

Mr Muhyiddin was prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021 before he was replaced by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, whose party is now a member of the so-called unity government that encompasses all MPs except the 74 in PN.

The focus remains on the RM92.5 billion spent as stimulus during the pandemic as these initiatives were fast-tracked due the pressing needs during nationwide lockdowns.

However, The Straits Times has learnt that after more than a week since the probe was announced by Prime Minister Anwar on Dec 5, even the head of Laksana, the Finance Ministry unit in charge of implementing the stimulus package, has yet to be quizzed by the ministry or MACC.

The scope of investigations represents an expanded scrutiny of the past two governments. On Dec 6, Datuk Seri Anwar also halted RM7 billion in flood mitigation projects dished out earlier this year under Datuk Seri Ismail, while the ongoing roll-out of super-fast 5G infrastructure is also being reviewed.

Across this period, Datuk Seri Zafrul, who is the current government’s international trade and industry minister, was head of the Treasury.

Mr Muhyiddin, Mr Zafrul and Mr Khairy have said that they would cooperate with the anti-graft body if summoned for an investigation.