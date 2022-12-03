Malaysian PM Anwar’s promises of good governance out of window with Cabinet line-up, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has reneged on promises of good governance he touted during the election campaign period when he named his Cabinet line-up, said Perikatan Nasional president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Muhyiddin labelled the Cabinet line-up announced by Mr Anwar on Friday as “the most disappointing in the country’s history”.

“Someone who was ordered to enter his defence in court against 47 criminal charges of corruption, breach of trust and money laundering has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.

“Anwar’s actions are akin to selling the nation’s dignity – simply because of his desire to become Prime Minister.

“This kleptocrat Cabinet, formed on the basis of fraud against the people’s mandate, does not have any legitimacy to function as the country’s highest executive body,” said Mr Muhyiddin in a statement on Saturday.

He also criticised Mr Anwar for holding the Finance Minister post, saying that this leads to the centralisation of power and possible large-scale corruption as what happened in the 1MDB case before.

Mr Muhyiddin questioned how the people and investors could put their trust in Mr Anwar’s leadership now.

He also said that the Cabinet line-up showed that Mr Anwar had compromised on principles of integrity, transparency and accountability.

He also claimed there are some individuals known for extreme chauvinism who were appointed to lead certain ministries and would invite controversy as well as to expect extreme racial policies to be introduced.

Mr Muhyiddin said the reform agenda Mr Anwar had been fighting for now rings hollow when he cannot defend his own party’s struggle to fight corruption and promote good governance in the appointment of Cabinet members.

“His worth as a true leader worthy of respect and dignity is now highly questionable,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK