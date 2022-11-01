Malaysia’s BN drops several ministers from list of election candidates

Malaysia’s ruling Barisan Nasional coalition cut a slew of leaders as Umno president Zahid Hamidi sought to cement his grip at the polls. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Nadirah H. Rodzi
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
9 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition on Tuesday cut a slew of Umno leaders who were part of caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration from its election lineup, as Umno president Zahid Hamidi sought to cement his grip at the Nov 19 polls.

Incumbent Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Adham Baba, National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique and Minister of Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperative Minister Noh Omar were all dropped from the candidate list.

Also dropped were three deputy ministers - Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mastura Mohd Yazid, Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Ismail Abd Muttalib MP and Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

Confirming speculation, incumbent Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will move from Rembau to contest the Sungai Buloh parliamentary ward - a seat won by opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the last election in 2018.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan will be contesting in Mr Khairy’s current seat of Rembau.

MORE TO COME

