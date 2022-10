KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) was locked in 11th hour negotiations on Monday as it seeks to finally unveil candidates for hundreds of seats at the general election, amid fears of disgruntlement among those left out in the cold.

The Straits Times has learnt that several Umno figures in the caretaker Cabinet are likely to be dropped from the candidate list, and popular Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has yet to secure a constituency.