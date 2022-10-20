Malaysia to hold general election on Nov 19

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will hold its next general election on Nov 19, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The commission said that candidate nominations will take place on Nov 5, providing for a 14-day campaigning period.

Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament last Monday after receiving the consent of the country’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. A general election must be held within 60 days of Parliament’s dissolution.

More than 20 million Malaysians are expected to vote for a new government, following more than two years of political turmoil that led to a snap election.

Concerns had been raised that the polls are being held close to Malaysia’s annual monsoon season, which usually begins in mid-November and brings intense rain and flooding.

All 222 parliamentary seats will be up for grabs during the general election, along with the state legislative seats of Pahang, Perlis and Perak. Another state seat in Sabah - Bugaya - will also face a midterm election on the same day after a by-election there was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A record 10 of Malaysia’s 13 states will not call for simultaneous state legislative elections together with the federal election, reflecting the political instability that has rocked the country since 2020.

The states of Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor have all held state elections in the past two years, three of which were triggered by party defections. Another six states led by federal opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia have opted against dissolving their state assemblies ahead of the anticipated flood season.

Malaysia’s eligible voter base has swelled by nearly 50 per cent for the upcoming election compared with the previous election in 2018. The commission said 21.1 million voters are eligible to cast their votes, compared with nearly 15 million in 2018.

The commission did not provide a voter turnout target, but many expect that it will be lower than the 82 per cent turnout registered in 2018. This is partly due to the fact that the bulk of new voters were added to the electoral roll after the country implemented an automatic voter registration system and lowered its voting age to 18. Voting is not compulsory in Malaysia.

The Johor state assembly elections in March this year - the first polls held since the lower voting age and automatic voter registration were implemented - saw a turnout of only 54 per cent.