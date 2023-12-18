Malaysia not reinstating lockdown restrictions despite rise in Covid-19 cases, health minister says

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia has no current plans to reinstate its Movement Control Order, or MCO, that was in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced on Dec 18.

This is despite a recent surge in the number of infections in the country, he said at a press conference at the Health Ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

Dr Dzulkefly said there had been concern about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

But he expressed hope that the country could deal with the situation without resorting to the restrictions that were put in place during the height of the pandemic.

“We do not want the restrictions like what was done during the MCO during the early days of the pandemic (in 2020),” he said.

Malaysia recorded 20,696 Covid-19 cases between Dec 10 and Dec 16, according to The Star news website.

Between Dec 3 and Dec 9, there were 12,757 cases with 11 casualties.

The Health Ministry has prepared a five-point strategy to deal with the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, Dr Dzukefly said.

These include early case detection via the Heightened Alert System (HAS), community tracing via TRIIS (test, report, isolate, inform and seek) system, among others. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK