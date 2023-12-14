Experts call for stringent measures as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - With the number of Covid-19 cases almost doubling in the last week, it may be time for Malaysians to mask up again.

Although it is no longer mandatory, medical experts are also calling on people to take the precautionary measures enforced during the height of the pandemic.

Masking up, especially in crowded places, public transportation and unfamiliar areas, is vital to ensure the virus does not affect the elderly, who are the most vulnerable.

The number of Covid-19 cases jumped from 6,796 cases two weeks ago to 12,757 last week, according to Health Director-General Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

There were also 11 deaths between Dec 3 and Dec 9.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said that although there has been an increase in new cases, the overall situation was still under control and not a burden on existing healthcare facilities.

Most cases involved mild symptoms and did not require hospitalisation.

However, the almost two-fold increase has caused concern.

President of the Association of Specialists in Private Medical Practice Malaysia Dr Balwant Singh Gendeh said the elderly and those with hypertension, asthma and cancer are vulnerable.

“As such, masking up will help protect others and prevent Covid-19 cases from going up,” he said.

Newly-appointed Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has also been urged to take three measures to contain the Covid-19 resurgence.

MCA Deputy President Dr Mah Hang Soon said the ministry should issue the latest pandemic preventive guidelines for business operators, especially those in the retail and catering industries where large crowds converge for extended hours.

“Additionally, business operators should be encouraged to provide online shopping and take-out services.