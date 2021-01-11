Malaysia to reimpose MCO in some states: What do the Covid-19 restrictions entail

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Monday (Jan 11) announced fresh nationwide movement restrictions to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Five states - Melaka, Johor, Penang, Selangor and Sabah - and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya will re-enter the movement control order (MCO), Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a televised address.

The reimposed measures will run from Wednesday to Jan 26.

Here are the key restrictions under the MCO:

•No travelling between states or districts

•Roadblocks will be set up to limit travel to a 10km radius from home

•People are urged to stay home. Only two people per household are allowed to head out to buy groceries

•Only two people are allowed per vehicle

•Social gatherings are banned, including weddings, seminars and group sport

•Eateries and hawker stalls may operate but only takeaways and food deliveries are allowed

•Supermarkets, healthcare services and banks are allowed to operate, with strict SOP compliance: always wear masks, use hand sanitiser frequently, and observe physical distancing at all times

•Outdoor recreational activities allowed among people from the same household

•No more than two people are allowed to jog together at any one time

•Only five essential economic sectors are allowed to operate: manufacturing, construction, service, trade and distribution, and plantations and commodities

•Non-essential services staff to work from home

•Maximum of five people allowed in mosques and houses of worship