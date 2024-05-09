Malaysia helicopters that crashed were airworthy, all crew fit at time of incident: Navy

KUALA LUMPUR – The two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters that crashed in April in Lumut, Perak, were airworthy at the time of the incident, according to the preliminary report on the tragedy.

In the report, the navy said that maintenance on both helicopters followed procedures and the routine set by the original equipment manufacturer.

“The AW139 HOM helicopter had a black box, while the Fennec was not equipped with one. Data analysis from the multipurpose flight data recorder was received on May 3 and is being further analysed by the Investigation Board,” the navy said.

It added in a statement on May 9 that all air crewmen had been in fine health to handle the aircraft and were fit to do so, based on their qualifications on the day of the incident.

“The investigation board consists of nine TLDM officers with expertise on air engineering and flight. It also received assistance from the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s Directorate General Technical Airworthiness and military medical officers,” the navy said.

The final report is expected to be completed by May 29.

On April 23, two Navy helicopters – an AgustaWestland AW139 and a Eurocopter AS555SN Fennec – collided while on a training routine for the 90th Naval Day celebration.

The AW139, carrying seven crew members, crashed on the stairs at the TLDM stadium, while the Fennec helicopter with three crew members crashed into the swimming pool in the sports complex. All 10 crew members were killed. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK