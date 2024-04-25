Victims of Malaysia helicopter crash laid to rest; families to receive $2,800

PETALING JAYA - The victims of a midair collision between two Malaysian Navy helicopters earlier this week in Peninsular Malaysia’s north-western state of Perak have been laid to rest.

The crash on April 23 claimed the lives of 10 officers who were in the aircraft during a rehearsal for a fly-past in Lumut in conjunction with the Navy’s 90th anniversary parade, which was scheduled for April 27.

Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said in a statement on April 24 that the victims’ families would receive RM10,000 (S$2,800) in preliminary assistance and that donations from the public would go to a special fund set up by the ministry.

Lieutenant T. Sivasutan’s remains were cremated at Manjung Hindu Sabha Crematorium on April 25, after a prayer session at his home in Taman Serdang Jaya in Sitiawan, Perak.

Lt Sivasutan and his wife, a 31-year-old dentist, had just gotten married in January.

His wife had moved earlier this week to be nearer to her husband, said his cousin M. Sivanesan, 23.

“She was transferred to Teluk Intan and had just started work on April 22.

“Prior to that, she would travel to Lumut to be with Sivasutan every weekend,” said Mr Sivanesan, adding that Lt Sivasutan’s family members were heartbroken over his death.

“They still cannot accept that he is gone.”

Squadron 502 commanding officer, Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad, 44, was laid to rest at 12.30am on April 25 at Felcra Bukit Kepong Muslim Cemetery near Muar in the southern state of Johor.

The burial ceremony was carried out according to Navy tradition, led by Lieutenant Commander Mohd Hazwan Burhanuddin.

Commander Muhamad Amir’s father, Mr Mohamad Borak, 71, was presented with a Navy flag, as some 1,000 villagers turned up for the funeral.