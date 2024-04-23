10 people killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air

PETALING JAYA - Ten people were killed on April 23 after two helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) parade, the navy said in a statement.
All 10 were crew members aboard the two aircraft.
The accident occurred at the TLDM stadium in Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am, the navy said.
“All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification,” the navy said.
A video of the incident shows one of the helicopters clipping the rotor of the other aircraft before the two crash into the ground.
The two helicopters involved were a Fennec M502-6 and a HOM M503-3. A three-man crew was manning the Fennec helicopter, while there were seven crew members onboard the HOM helicopter.
The HOM crashed on the stairs at the TLDM stadium, while the Fennec helicopter crashed into the swimming pool in the sports complex.
The incident occurred during training for a flyover for the 90th Naval Day celebration.
TLDM said it would be establishing a board of investigators to look into the cause of the incident and asked members of the public not to broadcast the video of the incident to protect the privacy of the victims’ families, as well as the investigation process. REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK