Lion Air crash: 10 bodies recovered from crash site; all 189 people on board feared dead

JAKARTA - Rescuers at the Lion Air Flight JT610 crash site off the waters of Karawang, West Java, have sent 24 body bags containing 10 bodies and other human remains for DNA testing on Tuesday (Oct 30).

The search for survivors from the ill-fated flight, which plunged into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Monday morning, continues into its second day.

Search and rescue operations were carried out overnight on the orders of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who visited families of the people on board JT610 on Monday night. There were 189 people on board the plane.

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) chief Muhammad Syaugi said on Tuesday that 10 bodies were recovered by divers, while the remaining 14 bags contain dismembered body parts.

“We hope we can see the plane’s main body – everything on the surface of the water has been collected,” he was quoted as saying by local media.

Tim SAR gabungan menemukan sejumlah serpihan-serpihan Lion Air JT 610. Temuan tersebut dibawa ke JICT II di Tanjung Priok, Jakarta Utara. https://t.co/t2M7rhweU7 pic.twitter.com/1e7YM9TiSC — detikcom (@detikcom) October 30, 2018

Operasi pencarian pesawat Lion Air JT-610 di Perairan Karawang terus dilakukan tim SAR gabungan yang dikoordinir Basarnas. Operasi SAR dilakukan per sektor untuk operasi laut dan udara pads 30-31/10/2018. Teknologi sonar digunakan untuk deteksi pesawat di dasar laut. pic.twitter.com/qc84TiPzIf — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 30, 2018

Deputy police chief Ari Dono Sukmanto, speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, said police forensic experts are carrying out a series of tests on the remains of bodies from the crash site, but they have yet to establish their identities.

There were two infants and one child among the 181 passengers and eight crew members on board flight JT610.

More than 130 family members of people on board the flight have provided DNA data to the authorities to assist in the identification of victims.

Basarnas operation director Bambang Suryo Aji told a press conference on Monday: "My prediction is that no one is alive."