Indonesia finds cockpit voice recorder of crashed Lion Air jet

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia has found the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air plane more than two months after the Boeing Co 737 Max jet crashed into the sea near Jakarta, killing all 189 on board, an official said on Monday (Jan 14).

"It's been found, but we have not received information of the location yet," Mr Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Commission, said by text message.

The cockpit voice recorder is one of the two so-called black boxes crucial for the investigation of a plane crash.