KL ramen shop says staff ‘incentives’ are cut for MC and phone use; lawyers say it’s illegal

A popular Japanese ramen restaurant in Kuala Lumpur that has found itself in a pickle for fining its staff for a laundry list of reasons has said that the pay cuts are done within “pre-granted incentives”.

But lawyers that The Straits Times spoke to said the penalties may be unlawful.

Netizens were livid when photos of the lists drawn up by Kanbe Ramen first surfaced online earlier in February, showing a RM100 (S$28) fine for absence from work - even with a medical certificate - and a RM500 fine for taking a toilet break during busy periods.

Other fineable “offences” that have been chipping away at staff salaries include using phones during a shift (RM200), and breaking spoons (RM100) or bowls (RM200) used to serve the ramen - utensils which former employees claimed they were never shown receipts for their actual costs by their employer.

Social media posts of the penalty lists, put up by people claiming to be friends or former employees of Kanbe Ramen staff, have gone viral after they were shared on platforms such as Facebook and Xiaohongshu.

Netizens have criticised the restaurant’s human resource policies and called for a boycott of its outlets - in the upmarket Mont Kiara suburb and The Exchange TRX mall - in Kuala Lumpur.

Kanbe Ramen on Feb 22 acknowledged in a Facebook post “confusion and concern” regarding the deductions of their employees’ wages.

It pointed out that its wage structure comprised a “combination of basic pay and pre-granted incentives”, and deductions were “within these incentives”.

“Our salary system is designed to reward hard work and dedication, and we compensate our staff with salaries above market practices,” said Kanbe Ramen.

The discussions on social media have focused on deductions within these incentives, it noted.

“All new hires are fully briefed on this system during the recruitment process,” said the restaurant.

Kanbe Ramen added in its post that it has taken action to address concerns over the issue, without specifying what the actions are. ST has reached out to the company for comments.

The restaurant had made a police report on Feb 20, shortly after issuing an internal memo warning “current and resigned” employees that company policy which was confidential was being circulated online.

Past and present employees at the Kanbe Ramen outlet that opened in Mont Kiara in 2021 told ST that they worked under an intimidating atmosphere, constantly on edge for fear of making mistakes such as keying in wrong orders or visiting the toilet at the wrong time.