Stickies Bar abruptly shuts down outlets; 37 employees file salary-related claims

SINGAPORE - Popular watering hole Stickies Bar abruptly closed two of its outlets on Jan 15 and laid off more than 30 employees, amid workers’ complaints about delayed salary payments.

Former employees The Straits Times spoke to said they are still owed salaries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions. They have since filed salary-related claims with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

In a joint statement on Jan 24, spokespersons for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and TADM said 37 Stickies employees have filed claims with TADM as at Jan 22.

TADM has arranged for mediation sessions between the company and the affected employees on their claims, the joint statement added.

Stickies is a popular local bar in Singapore known for affordable drinks. According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the directors of Stickies are Mr Norman Then and Mr Chong Sing Yong.

In response to queries from ST, Mr Then said on Jan 24 that the bar has engaged insolvency practitioner Farooq Mann from Mann & Associates in the capacity of an interim judicial manager.

Mr Then added that this was to “protect the going concerns of the business and to look out for the best interest of all the creditors, including the staff”.

On Jan 15, two of the bar’s four outlets – in Aljunied and Keng Cheow Street – were closed with immediate effect, said Mr Calvin Chen, a part-timer at Stickies.

The 28-year-old added that prior to the closing of the outlets, Stickies had already started retrenching employees.

At the time of the interview on Jan 22, Mr Chen said Stickies’ outlets in Dhoby Ghaut and Sunset Lane were still operating.

However, Mr Then told ST on Jan 24 that only the Dhoby Ghaut outlet remains open, and did not provide further information on the one at Sunset Lane.

Mr Chen, who currently works full-time in administration, said that the majority of employees were not paid for the month of December.

He added that payment was supposed to come in on the 7th of every month, but since August 2023, delayed salary payments and wrong amounts of salaries credited had become the norm.

Explaining the situation in December, an employee who wanted to be known only as Cel said Mr Then had said on Jan 11 that employees would receive their December salaries on Jan 15.

However, when the day came, employees received a WhatsApp message that indicated that the company would be undergoing debt restructuring, or interim judicial management.