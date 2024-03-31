Israeli ‘spy’ was ‘living the high life’ at 5-star hotel, say sources

PETALING JAYA - The Israeli man who was arrested with a cache of firearms and bullets was living the high life here, sources claimed.

It is learnt that the suspect, who has been identified as 36-year-old Shalom Avitan, had entered the country on March 12 and was lodging in a five-star hotel on Jalan Ampang when he was arrested on Jalan Ampang on March 27.

“Throughout his stay, the suspect was shopping at luxury shops in the city’s capital. He was seen living a luxurious life, with meals at five-star restaurants as well,” sources said.

It is also believed that he had meetings with several individuals at hotels as well.

On Saturday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that a married couple, aged 40 and 42 years old, was arrested at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor on March 29 for supplying the six pistols to the Israeli suspect.

Investigations have led the police to believe that the weapons were obtained from a neighbouring country before they were bought by the Israeli man using cryptocurrency.

The couple were also found possessing a firearm themselves.

On March 27, Avitan was arrested at a hotel in Jalan Ampang. In his possession were six pistols and 200 bullets.

The pistols included a Sig Sauer, two Glocks and a Smith & Wesson.

The IGP had said that during interrogation, the suspect told the police that he came to Malaysia to assassinate a fellow Israeli over a family dispute. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK